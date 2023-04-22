Russell F. Shappy Sr RUTLAND TOWN — Russell F. Shappy, Sr., 88, of Rutland Town died April 15, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 27, 1934, in Rutland, the son of William and Mary (Robie) Shappy. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1952. He received his bachelor’s degree from Castleton State College and his masters from St. Michael’s College. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1954 to 1956 as a military police officer. He worked as an educator and guidance counselor at West Rutland High School and Rutland High School. He was an avid athlete and particularly excelled in basketball. He coached basketball and refereed for many years. Russ was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Russ is survived by his wife, Esther (Attarian) Shappy; a sister, Patricia (Shappy) Johnson of Proctor; four children, Russell F. Shappy, Jr. (Linda) of Harvard, MA, Sandra M. Shappy of Rutland Town, Michele A. Shane (Glenn) of Canton, MA, and Erik S. Shappy (Kandi) of North Clarendon. He had five grandchildren, Walter P. “Bud” Gilman, IV, Nathan Gilman, Russell F. “Chip” Shappy, III, Marcy J. Shappy and Malori Carlson. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Vincent Shappy, William Shappy, Jr., Clayton Shappy and Irving Shappy; four sisters, Mary Shappy, Elaine Clark, Ethel Scott and Winifred Rejeski. Per his wishes, there will be no public services. Donations in his honor may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.