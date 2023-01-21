Russell F. Sholes III BRANDON — Russell F. Sholes III, 53, of Brandon, VT passed away in his home on January 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer, surrounded by loved ones. He was born July 24, 1969, in Camden, NJ, son of Gretchen Steere (Giemza) and Russell Sholes II. He had an infectious laugh and smile that would brighten any room. Russ was always up for an adventure. He loved golfing, snowboarding, pool, ping pong, music, and gathering with friends and family. He was more than a friend or brother to everyone he met. His unrivaled humor warmed every one's hearts on some of the most trying days. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need, whether it was cutting down a tree, teaching them golf, providing a shoulder to lean on, or showing them how to enjoy life to the fullest. He will be missed by every soul he came in contact with. Russ’s departure left a hole in everyone’s hearts that can’t be filled by anyone else, but is a deep hole filled with wonderful memories and several laughs that will last a lifetime. In January 2018, he was predeceased by his mother, Gretchen Steere. He is survived by his wife, Deanna; father, Russell; brother, Courtland and wife Yvonne; nieces and nephews, Chloe, Connor and Torin Sholes and Jasmine, Garrett and Mackena Newland; stepchildren, Marissa Dillenburger and Ryan Godfrey; and 2 grandchildren Christian and Harley. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
