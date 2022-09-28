Russell G. “Russ” Jones RUTLAND — Russell G. “Russ” Jones, 63, died of complications from a long-term health condition surrounded by family at Rutland Regional Medical Center on September, 8, 2022. He was born January 16, 1959, in Plainfield NJ, the son of Elizabeth (Frickman) and Russell W. Jones. Russ was a machinist and welder by trade who had great skill as a mechanic as well and could often be found fixing a friend or family member’s automobile in his driveway. Russ was also a wonderful storyteller; those who knew him could always count on hearing a tale whether it was about some fantastic adventure or a simple trip to the corner store, visitors were never without entertainment. Russ is survived by three children; Stacy Jones and Crystal Jones both of VT, and Russell S. Jones of NH; his sister Janet (Jones)-Marr of VT and brother R. Dean Jones of NJ; and 6 grandchildren as well as several nieces and a nephew. He is predeceased by his daughter, Bonnie Jones (1990). A casual memorial will be held at the Franklin Center, 1 Scale Ave Suite 92, Rutland, VT at 1:30pm on Sunday October 2nd. We invite friends and family to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Russ by sharing your stories of Russ and listening to others’. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
