Russell Glen Mason LEICESTER — Russell Glen Mason, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Mr. Mason was born in Elizabethtown, New York, on July 16, 1955. He was the son of James and Arlene (Jones) Mason. He grew up on the family farm on Reber Road, in Willsboro, New York, where he received his early education, and was a member of the Willsboro, New York, High School, class of 1973. Russell lived his life as a hardworking man who cared for anyone he met. He started that life at his family farm. He was a volunteer fireman and chief for the local fire department, in his younger years. He had worked as a woodsman, logging various areas of New York State, as well as driving tractor trailer for himself and others. Russell spent 25 hardworking and dedicated years at McIntyre Fuels in Middlebury, where he did everything from driving gas tankers, to fixing them, and eventually installing commercial fuel tanks and systems. An accident forced his early retirement in 2013. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved going to races in Loudon, New Hampshire, every year. He enjoyed hanging out in his “Man Cave” garage, “Masonizing” something, and having a beer with family and friends. He continued to do anything he could to help anyone, including spending time at Rouse’s Tire. He truly was the guy who would give the shirt off his back and often did. If anyone ever said they didn’t like Russell Mason, than you can be sure there was something wrong with them. Surviving is his wife, Shelly Ann (Taylor) Mason of Leicester, whom he married in Ticonderoga, New York on March 3, 1984; his mother, Arlene Mason of Willsboro, New York; his five proudest accomplishments in life, his three sons, James P. Mason of Morrisonville, New York, Taylor A. Mason and his partner, Rachel Contois, of Florence and Rusty A. Mason of Leicester, and his two daughters, Jennifer L. Mallory and her husband, Matthew, of Brandon and Tina Mason Ploof of Highgate; three sisters, Dr. Christine Lindgren and her husband, Clark, of Marshalltown, Iowa, Andrea Robare and her husband, William, and Karen Ashline and her husband, Robert, all of Willsboro, New York; his brothers-in-law, Thomas Taylor, Leslie Taylor, and sisters-in-law, Barbara Norton and Kim Bessey, all of New York. Thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his father. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will take place at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Middlebury Volunteer Ambulance Association, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
