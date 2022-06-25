Russell J. Arnold BEN LOMOND, CA - Russell Joseph Arnold, 71 years old, died on June 16th, 2022 after a brief fight with stage 4 renal cancer. He passed peacefully at home nestled in a redwood forest surrounded by his loving family. He and Marcia, his wife of 41 years, recently moved to Ben Lomond, California to retire and be close to their daughter Joelle, her husband Ryan Mulligan of Santa Cruz, California, and their two children. Russell celebrated his last mitzvah as Sandek at his grandson’s Brit Milah. A recent baby shower followed by a family reunion was fortunately timed so we could all celebrate together before Russell’s final decline. Russell’s’ sister-in law Nancy Jordon, her son Jay and partner Hannah of Atlanta, and Russell’s brother Clifford and Kate Arnold of Charlottesville spent several days visiting to celebrate and say good-bye to Russell. Emotional support from Marcia’s sister-in-law, Mona and husband Marc Roberts of Nipomo, California and brother-in-law Matthew Sinow and wife Gloria of St. Augustine, Florida, sister Rissa Kazan of Bow, NH and brother Mark Sinow of Waitsfield, VT has been much appreciated. Russell grew up in White Plains, NY, received Bachelor’s and Master’s (Early Childhood Education) degrees at Washington University in St Louis. He settled in Middletown Springs, Vermont for 30 years. He met and married Marcia Sinow, taught elementary school briefly, learned a life-long love of carpentry and did custom home upgrades for the next 40 years. He built many home additions and renovations including building three custom homes for himself and Marcia. Russell and Marcia moved to Earlysville, VA in 2003 where they lived for 18 years before relocating to California. Russell was an adventurous, joyous, amiable fellow who loved the solitude of the countryside he found in central Vermont, central Virginia, and central California. He enjoyed bird watching, bridge, sudoku, creating whimsical nature-based sculptures, taking long nature walks including teaching “the manly game” to walking buddies, frisbee golf, and especially playing volleyball which he did until packing for the move west last summer. He was famous within our family for his “Treasure Hunts” created for children. Russell and Marcia were members of Congregation Beth Israel in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Rutland Jewish Center in Rutland Vermont. They want to thank the Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Rabbi Eli Cohen of Jewish Renewal of Santa Cruz for excellent end of life care and support. Marcia requests donations to Hospice of Santa Cruz in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.