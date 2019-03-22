Russell J. Moulton Sr. LEICESTER — Mr. Russell Justin Moulton Sr., age 79, a resident of Lake Alfred, FL, and Leicester, VT, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a long battle with cancer as a result of Agent Orange. Mr. Moulton was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Rutland, VT, to Stanley and Virginia (Cole) Moulton. At a young age, Russ went to live on the Cole farm with his grandparents Roy and Elsie Cole, later with aunt and uncle Jeanete (Mommy) and Burton Cole (whom he considered his foster parents) in Leicester, VT. Russ lived there attending a one-room schoolhouse through grade school and graduated from Brandon High School in 1957. He graduated from Harford Community College in Bel Air, MD, furthering his studies at the University of Maryland and Towson State. While in high school, he joined the Vermont National Guard in Middlebury. Shortly after graduation, he went in the service for his six-month training. He worked on several farms before joining the Army in 1960 and retired after 20 years of service. Russ served in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. In 1958, he married Betty Archer, with whom he had four children Sharon, Russell Jr., Juanita and Allen “Zeke.” They followed him to Germany twice and all over the states. They later divorced. Upon his retirement from the Army, he worked for Allied Bearing (Rutland Auto), taking a year off to work as a real estate agent at Sun Realty & Bicknell Real Estate, both in Middlebury, before going back to Allied. He completed 15 years in the garage parts department at Central Vermont Public Service in Rutland then retiring in 2002. In October 1988, he married Sylvia E. Nash in Rutland. They became snow birds in Clermont, FL, before permanently moving to Lake Alfred, FL, in 2009. They moved trucks for Clarks International in Jericho and Formula Ford in Rutland, also trucks, truck bodies for Iroquois Equipment in Hinesburg. Russell was a member of the Rutland Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, VFW, Vietnam Veterans Association, DAV and Gold Wing Riders, also a member of the Vermont State Lions serving as president of the Pittsford Lions Club and cabinet secretary-treasurer (CST) of the State Lions. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL, where he was an usher at the 4:30 Saturday night Mass. He was a 4th degree and past grand knight of the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus and extremely active in the American Legion as sergeant at arms and 1st Lt. in the Honor Guard where he proudly served on many funerals to honor veterans. He loved golfing and spent many hours with Sylvia on their motorcycle traveling throughout the country and attending many Lions functions, as well as taking a 7,700 mile motorcycle trip throughout the northern U.S. before attending a Lions International Convention in Denver, CO. They enjoyed cruising, going to Alaska for their 25th wedding anniversary and on two Caribbean cruises, the last one for their 30th anniversary. He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; grandparents; two sons Russell Jr. and Allen “Zeke;” daughter Sharon; and brother Roy Farrar. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 31 years, Sylvia Moulton; daughter Juanita (Matt) Trudeau; stepson Randy (Lizbeth) Nash; three sisters Carolyn Moulton, Sandy McCarthy, Romona (Ed) McNulty; five brothers Doug Moulton, Jimmy Farrar, Keith Farrar, Dave Farrar, Burton (Beth) Cole; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Russell’s name to either American Legion Post 8, 300 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881; or Knights of Columbus, 3308 Ave. W, NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 East Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale. Celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Chapel), 532 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 8. Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with military honors. There will also be a memorial service at a later date in Brandon, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.