Russell J. Moulton Sr. LEICESTER — The potluck gathering to celebrate the life of Russell J. Moulton Sr., 79, who died March 17, 2019, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Castleton American Legion.
Russell J. Moulton Sr. LEICESTER — The potluck gathering to celebrate the life of Russell J. Moulton Sr., 79, who died March 17, 2019, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Castleton American Legion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.