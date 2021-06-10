Russell Nord LUDLOW — Russell Nord, 76, of Ludlow, died unexpectedly after Memorial Day, 2021. He was born June 20, 1944, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the son of Russell Olaf and Gertrude (Wallin) Nord. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1962, he served in the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era. Russell married Marilyn Lavoie in 1972. He spent many years as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 103 in Boston working as a journeyman electrician at many jobs in the area. Russell retired in 2000 to Vermont where he became highly active in the American Legion Ballard-Hobart Post 36 in Ludlow. He enjoyed sports, the outdoors and had a passion for helping people. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; a cousin, Bettina Modrow, and her son, Eric. Services will be private. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
