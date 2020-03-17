Ruth A. Haddow SPRINGFIELD — Ruth A. Haddow, 68, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Springfield Health & Rehab. She was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Digby) LaPlante. She graduated in 1969 from Springfield High School. Mrs. Haddow was a mother and homemaker raising her two children. She enjoyed cooking and camping. Survivors include her children, Michael Craig of Rutland and Amie Ferris of Springfield; a brother, Robert LaPlante; six grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. The celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.