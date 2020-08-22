Ruth A. Higgins rites FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Ruth Almira Higgins, 96, who died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, was held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Hospice chaplain Sean Dowling officiated. A poem was read by her daughter, Sandra Denofer. Burial will followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A reception was held at her daughter’s residence.
