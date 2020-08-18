Ruth A. Higgins FAIR HAVEN — Ruth Almira Higgins, 96, of Fair Haven died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, with her daughter and Larry by her side. She was born on May 6, 1924, in Orwell, the daughter of George and Minnie (Munger) Walker. She married Lawrence Higgins on a cold and snowy day, Nov. 30, 1942. Mrs. Higgins was employed for some mom-and-pop grocery stores in Fair Haven in the 1950s before settling into the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. She worked at the Fair Haven store until its closing and then went to the Rutland store. From there, she worked in the Middlebury store until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Maine with her daughter, Sandra, her niece, Betty, and her friend, Jean. She loved her bus trips to Foxwood and Mohegan Sun until the trip got too much for her. As luck would have it, about this time, the casino in Saratoga was built. She continued to get her yearly gambling fix with her daughter, Sandra and partner Larry. She also enjoyed card games and Yahtzee with her family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Denofer and partner Larry Zidovsky, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence, in 1998; grandson, Marty Denofer, in 1998; and a brother, Clarence, in 1948. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
