Ruth B. Wiggin RUTLAND — The memorial service for Ruth B. “Bunny” Wiggin, 97, who died July 13, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Mendon United Methodist Community Church, with Arlyn Seward Hawley officiating. Burial will be in Tenney Cemetery in Mendon. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
