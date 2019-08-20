Ruth B. Wiggin rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Ruth B. “Bunny” Wiggin, 97, who died July 13, 2019, was held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mendon United Methodist Community Church. Arlyn Seward Hawley officiated. Pianist was Pat Kenny. Remembrances were offered by family and friends. Burial was in Tenney Cemetery. A reception took place in Wood’s Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.