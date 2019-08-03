Ruth B. Wiggin RUTLAND — Ruth B. “Bunny” Wiggin, 97, of Rutland, died July 13, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born Jan. 3, 1922, in Hemingford, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Herbert Joseph and Bessie Mae (Kennedy) McKirryher. On April 21, 1950, she married Edward A. Wiggin in San Diego, CA. For many years, Mrs. Wiggin worked as a hairdresser for the Green Beauty Shop in Woodstock. Later, she was employed at Pico Ski Area, Cortina Inn, the Hearthside Restaurant and North Country Properties. She was a member of Mendon United Methodist Community Church. Survivors include four sons Mark and Paul Wiggin, both of Rutland, Randall Wiggin, of Chester, Douglas Wiggin, of Springfield; one grandson; one sister, Doris Premo, of Massena, NY; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; seven siblings Ethel Wallace, Betty Bridge, Esther Horn, May Billings, Myrtle, Martin and Ernest McKirryher; and a grandson. The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mendon United Methodist Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
