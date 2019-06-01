Ruth Becker Lawrence 6/16/1925 - 5/23/2019 SPRINGFIELD — Ruth Becker Lawrence, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born to Edward F. and Lillian Davis Becker on June 16, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School on Long Island, and then attended Simmons College in Boston, MA, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Ruth went on to teach nursing for Simmons College at Mass. General Hospital during the summer of 1947. After a short time as a staff nurse at Nassau Hospital in Mineola, NY, she married Willard Leland Lawrence on Feb. 8, 1948, in Bellerose, NY. Ruth served as a pediatric staff nurse at Hartford Hospital in 1948. That fall, she and her husband, Leland, moved to Springfield, VT, where she became a staff nurse at Springfield Hospital. Her lifelong community service included time spent as Den mother, Congregational Church Sunday school teacher, choir member and altar care committee member. Ruth was a member of the Springfield School Board from 1962 to 1972 and after a short period as a nurse examiner for Equifax Corp., she became director of Nursing Services for Springfield Hospital until her retirement in 1985, during which time Rotary International honored her as a Paul Harris Fellow. She had been listed in the Who’s Who among women in the East and Who’s Who in Nursing since 1983. She was a member of the American Nurses Association, the Society of Nurse Administrators and the New England Hospital Assembly. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Leland; her brother, Robert E. Becker; one son, Richard Becker Lawrence; and one grandson, Matthew Thomas Lawrence. She is survived by sons Stoddard L. Lawrence (wife Robyn), of Dublin, OH (daughters Samantha and Alexandra Lawrence Bowen and son-in-law Danny), Thomas E. Lawrence (wife Jeanne), of Woodinville, WA (daughter Kathryn Foreman, son-in-law Scott and grandchildren Eleanor, Colin and Juliette), Jeffrey W. Lawrence (wife Nanci), of Framingham, MA (son Ian McEwen and daughter-in-law Stasia and son Trevor McEwen and daughter-in-law Alex, grandson Connor, daughters Christine and Lizzie George), L. Davis Lawrence (wife Yolanda), of Lancaster, PA (daughter Rebecca, and son Nicholas), daughter Leigh Anne Lawrence Mosco, of East Providence, RI (daughter Martha and son Michael); daughter-in-law Amanda Lawrence, of Stuart, FL (son Kevin Goyette, daughter-in-law Ashley, and son Kyle Goyette, daughter-in-law Emily and grandson Lucas). In addition to enjoying many gatherings with her family and friends, Ruth also loved the many reunions she and her husband, Leland, hosted for their children and their families over the years. A service celebrating her life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Springfield on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow in the church gathering hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would like friends to consider contributions to Simmons University School of Nursing or Springfield Hospital, Springfield, VT 05156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.