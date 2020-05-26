Ruth C. Jones rites POULTNEY — The private graveside service for Ruth C. Jones, 91, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, was held Friday, May 22, in Poultney Cemetery. The Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman, pastor of Poultney United Methodist Church, officiated. Family members shared memories and poems. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.