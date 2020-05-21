Ruth C. Jones POULTNEY — Ruth C. Jones, 91, of Poultney died Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 10, 1928, in Hampton, New York, the daughter of Roswell and Mable (Griffin) Warren. She grew up in Hampton and graduated from the Poultney High School in 1947. Mrs. Jones was the owner and operator of the Arlington Hotel (Peano’s) in Hampton for 35 years. It was well-known for her steak sandwiches, pizza and all of the good times had there. She retired in 1995. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Poultney Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and flower gardening. Her love for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her cat, Katie, will surely be missed. Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Brayton of East Poultney, Carol Burkhart of Raceville, New York, and Ruthie Bruce of Poultney; two sons, Richard Jones Jr. of South Granville, New York, and David Jones of Hampton; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard “Peano” Jones Sr., in 1983; also by two brothers, Fred Warren and Robert Warren; and two sisters, Gertrude Lynch and Roslyn Hughes. Graveside services will be held in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. In memory of Ruth, plant a flower. The family would like to give a great big thank you to all of the nurses and aides at the Mountain View Genesis and RRMC for all of the loving care and support that you gave her and our family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
