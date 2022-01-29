Ruth D. Easton SOUTH BURLINGTON — Ruth D. Easton (1921-2022). Family and friends are reflecting on the long life of Ruth Dorrell Easton, 100, who died recently in South Burlington, Vermont. Her life spanned a full century, one in which, at her birth in March 1921, her mother and other American women had had the right to vote for less than six months and in which, toward the end of her life, Ruth had her long-awaited wish fulfilled by seeing a woman on the ballot for President. The second of four children born to Mabel Leigh and Harold M. Dorrell, Ruth grew up in a small New Jersey town on the Delaware River, where her mother was an elementary schoolteacher and her father, a pastor. She was a child and teenager during the Great Depression, years of scarcity that fundamentally shaped her character. As just one example she would describe: Unemployed men would come to the back door of the parsonage asking for something to eat, and her mother never once turned someone away without giving them some food, no matter how little there was for her own family. Such acts of profound compassion and kindness that exemplified her mother’s life were stitched into Ruth’s being. Ruth loved learning and was a stellar scholar, graduating from high school at 16, class valedictorian. She earned a full-tuition college scholarship by winning a national essay contest sponsored by IBM. (Decades later, she taught math to the grandson of IBM’s founder, a turn of events that always tickled her.) She enrolled in Temple University’s nursing program, only to have her college career sidelined halfway through by a surprise attack of true love. They met in the parking lot of Buckingham Friends School, where Bob Easton was a teacher in his first post-college job, and Ruth was collecting two students she was going to look after that afternoon. Cupid’s arrows were immediately flying both ways, and they were married within the year, just one month before Pearl Harbor. In those days, continuing as a college student simply was not an option open to married women, and Ruth’s nursing program did not stand a chance once Bob was in the picture. During World War II, Ruth and Bob lived in a rural area outside Trenton, New Jersey, where Bob was the chief safety engineer at a former General Motors plant that had converted to manufacturing Grumman bombers. With gasoline and food rationed, he bicycled to work every day, and they raised chickens, rabbits, a large Victory Garden. By the end of the war, they had two children, Susan and Tom, who kept their mother on her toes. Ruth and Bob’s shared values underpinned their near-70-year marriage. It was always family first, with priorities given to developing enduring friendships; openness toward, enjoyment of and learning from, others regardless of background; teaching, learning and working with kids; nurturing creativity in self and others; spending a good chunk of each day outside, paying attention. When offered the chance to return to teaching shortly after the war, Bob eagerly agreed to take up a post at Eaglebrook, a boys’ boarding school in Deerfield, Massachusetts, where he and Ruth and their growing family – Richard arrived two years after the move north – were to become rooted for more than three decades. Here, they nurtured not only their own three children, but countless others as teachers and dorm parents. One former student who had come to Eaglebrook from Central America and is now in his 70s can still recall the magical moment when Ruth got him out of bed after lights out and led him outside to see falling snow for the very first time. Ruth’s talent as a gifted math teacher became evident first through her simply helping boys in the dorm with their homework problems; the school then hired her as an official math tutor, and some years later when a regular math teacher went on maternity leave, she took over the class. Her career as a respected math teacher and eventual department chair was born. Her students appreciated her ability to smooth out the tangle of the dreaded word problems and increase their confidence that they might actually be able eventually to plow their way through any word problem or computation without her aid. Beginning in the late-1940s and throughout the 1950s, the family migrated each June to Camp Pocono, where Ruth was camp dietitian and Bob, having been a camper and then counselor there for many years, a member of the senior staff. Although Ruth had never been a camper and living in an army surplus tent was not initially her idea of fun, her resilience and good-hearted nature led her eventually to treasure those summers lived outdoors. In the early-1960s, Ruth and Bob founded their own boys’ camp, Wohika, on Danby Pond in Vermont. Still spending summers in an army surplus tent, Ruth now was tending a huge vegetable garden and planning and cooking three meals a day for 25-45 people, depending on how many were out on canoe or hiking trips. It was all worth it, though, when one parent excitedly reported that her son, who’d always refused to eat beets, returned home from camp demanding fresh garden beets! When Ruth and Bob retired in the early-1980s, Ruth demonstrated her resilience once again as Bob, a lifelong master fine woodworker, constructed their new home on Danby Pond with the care, precision and time investment he’d devoted to designing and building a small house trailer from scratch and countless pieces of exquisite furniture. Eventually, they were able to move out of the camp’s uninsulated main cabin into the basement of the new home for several years, and finally up out of the basement to the well-insulated main floor. The second floor remained a lumber storage unit until after Bob’s death in 2010, when Ruth saw to it that the house was finished. Ruth and Bob’s retirement years were enriched by visits from former colleagues, students and campers, and from members of their now-large family. Their three children acquired spouses (Susan and Perry Hanson, Tom and Kathy Easton, and Richard and Lee Easton) followed by six grandchildren and eventually, their spouses (Kristin Hanson and Bill Martin; Erik and Meg Hanson; Sharon Easton; Brian and Kathryn Easton; and Zachary Easton; Gregory and Julie Easton), 10 greats (Will Hanson, Luke Hanson, Linda Wolff, Jeffrey Wolff, Julie Wolff, Mary Easton, John Easton, Hannah Easton, Isabella Easton, Madeline Easton), and one great-great- (Aurora Wolff). In less than three-quarters of a century, Bob and Ruth’s family had expanded from two to 24, spread from Vermont, Massachusetts and New York to Illinois, Virginia and Texas. Making things for family members gave Ruth great joy: Sewing dresses, pajamas, aprons; knitting sweaters, vests, hats, mittens; designing personalized counted cross-stitch pieces to celebrate graduations and weddings; embroidering samplers; creating unique quilted pot-holders. Not a single family household is without these reminders of Ruth’s talents and love. She also led a 4-H group for school-age girls in the 1950s, teaching them these craft skills, including the then-essential art of mending socks. The treasured visits from family and friends continued after Ruth left the house on Danby Pond and moved to assisted living in Middlebury and later, South Burlington, Vermont. Her 100+ years of living are a testament to the power of love, compassion, acceptance and caring as the foundation of a life well lived. At Ruth’s request, there will be a family gathering to celebrate her life at a future date.
