Ruth Drigert rites MENDON — The graveside service for Ruth E. Drigert, 94, who died July 24, 2020, was held Thursday in Cheney Hill Cemetery, officiated by family. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 2:27 am
