Ruth E. Hart PLYMOUTH — Ruth Ellen Hart, 79, died Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, at the Loretto Home in Rutland, Vermont. She was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Bridgewater, Vermont, the daughter of Lawrence and Anna Mae (Howard) Bellimer. Ruth went to the Bridgewater Elementary School and graduated from the Woodstock Union High School. Ruth spent time as a chambermaid in Killington and many years as a valued caregiver. Ruth had many interests. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, sketching and drawing of all types. Ruth loved to celebrate every holiday. She was well-known for making cakes for birthdays, graduations and weddings. She is survived by her children, David Hoisington, Lawrence Lynds, Mary Ellen, Michael Lynds and Arthur Lynds; her sister, Sandy Truman Bellimer; and second husband, Glenn Lynds; as well as many grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Reginald Hoisington; and her third husband, Roger Hart. Service for Ruth will be held privately. Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Loretto Home Activity Fund, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701. An online guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com.
