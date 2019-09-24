Ruth Ellen Vanderhoof RUTLAND — Ruth Ellen Vanderhoof, 98, of The Gables at East Mountain, previously of Middletown, NJ, and Berryhill, VA, died Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Nov. 22, 1920, the daughter of John and Mae (Mott) Breen, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, NJ. She was married on July 9, 1944, to C. David Vanderhoof who predeceased her in 1973 after 29 years of marriage. Ruth graduated from the University of Alabama in 1942. Afterwards, she worked in the defense industry in several different positions in support of the war effort. She was employed many years in the gift business and ultimately owned and operated The Golden Pheasant gift store in Chester, VT, for 10 years. She enjoyed traveling the world with her friends, caring for all sorts of pets, cooking and entertaining, visiting and assisting shut-ins. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ellen Nicholas, of Rutland, VT; a son, Peter Vanderhoof and daughter-in-law Rosmarie Vanderhoof, of Chittenden, VT; two grandchildren Sarah (Jake) Ward, of Shrewsbury, VT, and Marc (Kristiana) Vanderhoof, of Oceola, WI; as well as four great-grandchildren Mason and Molly Ward and Peter and Thomas Vanderhoof. She was predeceased by her brothers John, George and Leonard Breen. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A reception will follow. Interment will be at a later date in East Orange Cemetery in East Orange, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, Mission Board, 380 East Colonial Highway, Hamilton, VA 20158. Special thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, as well as the dedicated aides and nurses of the Gables Personal Care Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.