Ruth Erika (Kludt) Driget MENDON — Ruth Erika "Ruthie” “Oma” (Kludt) Drigert died peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on July 24, 2020. Ruth was born on June 17, 1926, in Manhattan, New York, shortly after her parents, Ida (Schultz) and Gustav Kludt, immigrated from Germany. Ruth was a secretary for many years for the Paul Revere Life Insurance Co. in Manhattan. She also co-owned a ceramic business. She was an active member of the Bowne Park Civic Association and attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, all in Flushing, Queens. Her hobbies were playing the piano and the organ, gardening and horseback riding. In 1948, she married Arthur J. Drigert and they had two children, Lynda and Kenneth. They were married for 49 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, in 1997; her son, Kenneth. in 2001; and her mother, Ida, in 2004. In 2000, Ruth moved with her mother, Ida, to Mendon, Vermont, to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She loved her home in Vermont and made many friends. Ruth was a fabulous hostess and loved to have parties. She always welcomed company. She loved her neighbors at East Ridge Circle in Mendon and organized day trips for her friends from the Mendon Senior Group. Ruth loved all animals but especially, dogs. Her last companion was her beloved Spaniel mix named Tippy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to Rutland Veterinary Clinic and Surgical Center, 90 East Pittsford Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Ruth’s family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse aides and the staff at RRMC for the wonderful care they provided. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lyn Drigert Bender and son-in-law Jeff Bender; his daughter, Kim (Bender) Raymond and husband Gary Raymond and their children, Kyra, Kyle and Samantha; her granddaughter, Sibyl A. Bender and partner Ben Smithson; and her grandson, Dylan T. Bender and wife Yi-Lun Lee. A visiting hour will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Private burial will be held in Cheney Hill Cemetery.
