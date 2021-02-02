Ruth (Hall) Lopes EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. — On Jan. 30, 2021, Ruth (Hall) Lopes passed away peacefully at Baystate Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief medical condition. She was the daughter of the late Anna and Harry Hall, of Wilbraham. Her wonderful husband, Ramiro A. Lopes, predeceased her by two weeks. They would have been married 65 years this Valentine’s Day. She leaves her three special children to cherish her memories: Carol (Bob Andras, deceased) of Westfield, Raymond and Kathy Lopes, of Rutland, Vermont, and Ann and Donald Haskell, of East Longmeadow, with whom she lived a happy life. Ann, a compassionate nurse, and her son-in-law, Don, who was like a son to Ruth, treated her like a queen. Ruth was predeceased by her four siblings: brother, Chester Hall and wife Helen of Needham, Massachusetts; sister, Charlotte (Hall) King and husband Anthony of West Springfield, the former captain of the 1934 American Legion Baseball Team that fought racism; sister, Virginia (Hall) Berube and husband Edward, a Springfield Police Officer; and sister, Marion Hall. She was also predeceased by her niece, Susan (Hall) Connelly of Sherburne, New York.
