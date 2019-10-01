Ruth Holland WALLINGFORD — Ruth Holland, 72, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Rutland, the daughter of Warren and Beverly (Eddy) Holland. She graduated from Wallingford High School in 1965 and from Mary Fletcher Nursing School. Ms. Holland was employed as a licensed practical nurse for over 30 years by Rutland Regional Medical Center and then for over 10 years by The Meadows, until her retirement. She enjoyed cross stitch, crafts, art and attending craft fairs. Survivors include a daughter, Robin Holland, of Essex Junction; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Holland, in 1971. Services are pending for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773; or to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, South Side, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
