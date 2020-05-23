Ruth I. Barrows LUDLOW — Ruth I. Barrows, 93, a longtime resident of Ludlow, Vermont, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Hartland, Vermont, to the late Ivan and Gladys (Huntington) Simonds. In her retirement years, Ruth enjoyed crocheting, cooking and sewing; in particular, she liked making clothing for her dolls which she proudly displayed in her home. Ruth was formerly an active member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Ludlow, for many years, where she enjoyed cooking meals, dancing and socializing. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo H. Barrows, in 2000; her son, Leo H. Barrows Jr., in 2019; and her daughter-in-law, Carol Barrows, in 2005. Ruth was also predeceased by her sister, Grace Barrows; and brothers, Ivan Simonds and Robert Simonds. Ruth had several half-siblings, most of whom predeceased her. Surviving Ruth are her two sons, Alan Barrows of Windsor, Vermont, and David Barrows of Ludlow; granddaughters, Jiyl Barrows of Brattleboro, Vermont, Andrea and Jennifer Barrows of Windsor; grandson, Jason Barrows of Ludlow; her sister, Lillian Hodgdon of Ascutney, Vermont. Ruth also leaves eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Martha Donahue of Charlestown, New Hampshire, and Wendy Barrows of Windsor. A private cemetery committal will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery on June 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Vermont Food Bank. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.