Ruth K. (Schmalz) VanLuven ORLANDO, Fla. — Ruth K. (Schmalz) VanLuven, 84, died Dec 31, 2019, at Palm Garden of Orlando, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born Jan 7, 1935, in Rockford, IL. She married Dan VanLuven in Rockford, on Nov 22, 1958. They moved to St. Paul, MN, where Dan was a youth pastor. Ruth earned a nursing ed degree from the University of Minnesota in 1961. In 1962, they moved to Rutland, VT. Mrs. VanLuven taught nursing before dedicating her life to being a full-time mother and pastor’s wife. Ruth was a member of Roadside Chapel Assembly of God church for 42 years before relocating to Orlando in 2005. Survivors include her husband, four children, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. For more info, see www.newcomerorlando.com/Obituary/179724/Ruth-Van-Luven/Orlando-FL.
