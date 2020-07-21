Ruth Kendall SPRINGFIELD — Ruth Kendall, 83, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Burlington, the daughter of Frederick and Eva (Garin) Manley. She graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow. Ms. Kendall served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958. She was employed as an administrative clerk with Fellows Gear Shaper, Bryant Grinder and Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. in Springfield for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, and watching the Golden Girls, Little House on the Prairie and Everybody Loves Raymond TV shows. Survivors include two sons, JJ Hankins of North Springfield and Carl Hankins of Springfield; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Charmaine Bidgood, Colleen Johnson, Everett, Dennis and John Norton. She was predeceased by a brother, Arnold Norton. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler officiating. Due to COVID-19, attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
