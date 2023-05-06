Ruth M. Nichols RUTLAND — Ruth Marion Nichols, age 89, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at her home in Rutland. She resided at The Maples for the past six years. Ruthie was born in Orwell on January 15, 1934. She was the daughter of Leo and Virginia (Fortier) Christian. She grew up in Orwell where she received her early education. April 23, 1949, she married the love of her life; Robert Nichols. They made their home in Brandon for many years. She and her husband had owned and operated, Nichols Slaughter House until his passing. Mr. Nichols predeceased her January 19, 2000. Ruthie served on the Brandon Area Rescue Squad for many years. She enjoyed knitting and ceramics. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She is survived by three daughters and a son. Andrea Lamphere (Fayette) of Sudbury, Patricia Hetzel (Artie) of North Clarendon, and Stacie Woodward (David) of Brandon and her son, Jeff Nichols (Laurie) of Rutland. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Blair of Orwell. She also had 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews & cousins. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by 2 sons, Jimmy Nichols and Robbie Nichols and her daughter, Cricket Greeno. She was also predeceased by 2 grandsons Robert “Nick” Greeno and Taylor Woodward and her brother, Thomas Christian. There will not be any calling hours. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on May 13, 2023 , at 11 AM, at the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
