Ruth M. Westcom RUTLAND — Ruth M. Westcom, 96, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with family by her side. Ruth was born in Sudbury April 2, 1923, to Marion and Arthur Mallory. She married Kelton R. Westcom on Sept. 23, 1941, in Brandon and together, they raised two daughters, Linda and Betty. She was predeceased by her parents and husband of 58 years; daughters and sons-in-law Linda W. Ramp (Demyre) and Betty J. Stevens (Earle); and her brother, Gordon Mallory. She is survived by her sisters and brothers Viola Posmanter, Irene Hallett, Reta Holt, Eleanor Zawistowski (Hank), Arthur Mallory Jr. and Donald Mallory (Sue); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. At her request, no memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Rutland Health Foundation, c/o Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701 to support the Palliative Care Unit. The family would like to thank the palliative care team and the incredible Fifth Floor staff for their great care and compassion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.