Ruth Marie Neilson TINMOUTH — Ruth Marie Neilson, 92, of Tinmouth died Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 31, 1928, on Long Island, New York, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Fiore. Mrs. Neilson relocated to Tinmouth in 1996 and enjoyed word search books, soap operas, movies and her grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara VanGuilder and her husband, Keith, of Tinmouth; two sons, James Neilson and his wife, Jane, and Peter Neilson, all of Long Island, New York; nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Neilson Sr., on Feb. 22, 1995; and several brothers and sisters. There will be no local services. Burial will be on Long Island, New York. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
