Ruth Mary Carey BRANDON — Ruth Mary Carey, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Ruth was born in Pittsford on Aug. 31, 1925. She was the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Gould) Bishop. She received her early education in local Pittsford schools. She had worked at White Pigment in her earlier years, as well as at the Brandon Inn. She retired, as a charge aide, from Brandon Training School in 1985, following more than 30 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She is survived by her son, Reginald Victor Carey of Rutland. Four granddaughters, Michele Willis, Melissa O’Neil, Kathy LaRock and Jenny Beaulieu, seven great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Varney Carey, in 2007, whom she married in Forest Dale on Nov. 27, 1946; and her only daughter, Ursula Bean Lajeunesse, in 2003. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
