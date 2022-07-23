Ruth McCreary RUTLAND TOWN — The memorial service for Ruth McCreary, 100, of Rutland Town, VT, who died May 1, 2022 will be held Thurs., July 28, 2022 at 2 PM in Tossing Funeral Home. Burial was in Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton, NJ.
