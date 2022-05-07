Ruth McCreary RUTLAND TOWN — Ruth McCreary, beloved mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away on May 1, 2022, with her family at her bedside. Born Dec 24, 1921, to Edna Ackerman Gerstmayer and John Ferdinand Gerstmayer, Ruth grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, and Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey. with an extended family. To her final days, family was most important to her, and she could regale you for hours with fondly remembered stories. A graduate of Syracuse University, she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Tabard English Honorary. Her favorite extracurricular activities were women’s sporting events, particularly the ski school. Soon after graduation, she married her summer sailing partner, John Petterson, of North Bergen, New Jersey. Together, they raised their two children, Thomas Scott Petterson and Judith Petterson Santiago, both of whom predeceased her. A devoted mother, Ruth spent many hours volunteering at her son’s activities and supporting her daughter. She also was very active in the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club and several Closter, New Jersey, women’s clubs. Just before John was tragically killed in a corporate plane crash, they moved full time to Lake Hopatcong. Here, she was loving caretaker to her father-in-law and stroke-ridden aunt, as well as her children. In 1980, she married Melvin McCreary whom she truly believed was the perfect man. She often said she wished everyone could find a Mel, but doubted there was more than one. Ruth is survived by her stepdaughter, Ann Kilian; her grandchildren, Thomas Santiago, Rob Latham, Christine Betchman, Diane Latham and Tamara Petterson; her nieces, Jane Sarno and Nancy Patterson; a great-grandson, Sullivan Kilian; son-in-law, Philip Santiago, and daughter-in-law, Juanita Petterson. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Ruth's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
