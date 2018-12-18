Ruth Olson Pfanner June 2, 1923 - Dec. 7, 2018 NEW LONDON, N.H. - Ruth Olson Pfanner passed away peacefully at age 95, in New London, on Dec. 7, 2018. She is survived by her two daughters Diane Mueller and Karen Reynolds. Her husband, Gunther Pfanner, predeceased her, as well as her brothers David Olson and Carl Olson; half-brothers Ruben Olson and Joseph Olson; and half-sisters Edith Carlson and Martha Olson. Ruth was born in Listerby, Sweden, to Karl Olof Olson and Betty Johanna Peterson. In 1930, at age 7, Ruth and her family came to America where she spent her childhood in New York City and Queens, NY. She graduated from Newtown High School, Queens, in June 1939. After high school, she worked as a legal secretary in downtown New York City. She married Gunther Pfanner in January 1949 and they started raising their two daughters in Westbury, NY, then Centerport and Lloyd Harbor, NY. Ruth also worked as the secretary at The American Red Cross in Huntington, NY. In the 1970s, Ruth and Gunther purchased and began a project they named Powder Mill in Londonderry, VT. Subsequently, they found the ideal spot in the Caribbean to build Point Pleasant Resort where the views of the islands are spectacular. Their vision for both properties was for man and nature to live in harmony and for future generations to be renewed in spirit by the beauty of Vermont and the Virgin Islands. Ruth was a woman of deep faith and was an inspiration to many throughout her life. She was an active and dedicated member of the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church and attended the First Baptist Church in New London. Ruth cared deeply for her family and others, praying daily for their needs and asking for God’s grace. A vibrant woman with an infectious smile, Ruth will be greatly missed by her many friends and her family. Ruth is survived by her two daughters Diane Mueller and Karen Reynolds; her sons-in-law Timothy Mueller and Timothy Reynolds; her five grandchildren Ethan Mueller, Erica Mueller, Shannon Reynolds, Griffin Reynolds, Alliy Reynolds; and her four great-grandchildren Anika, Tobin, Hazel and Julianna. A family service will be held in Northport, NY, where she will be interred next to her husband, Gunther. A celebration of life service will be held in New Hampshire in the spring or summer of 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church, 461 Main St., New London, NH 03257; St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 10770, St. Thomas, USVI 00801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.