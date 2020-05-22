Ruth P. Dente POULTNEY — Ruth P. Dente, 94, died Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 17, 1925, in East Poultney, the daughter of Thomas Price Jones and Catherine (Thomas) Jones. Ruth enjoyed cooking, bingo, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was witty and had a great sense of humor, and she could clearly remember her childhood as if it were yesterday. She was always welcoming people into her home and loved sharing stories with those around her. She will be missed more than words can express. Survivors are her son, John H. Dente and wife Lynne Taylor of Manchester Center; her grandchildren, Ryan Dente of South Burlington and Kathleen Monforte (Nathan) of Burlington; her great-grandchildren, Errico Monforte and Lillian Monforte; also, her siblings, Pauline LaPoint of Poultney and Clayton Jones of Glens Falls, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, John J. Dente, on June 20, 2004; by her son, James M. Dente, on Aug. 16, 2019; by her siblings, Blodwen, Howell, Raymond, Catherine, Dorothy, Paul, Donald, Florence, Gordon, Ken, Thomas, Raymond, Robert and Hayden. Private services will be held in Poultney Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital at 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
