Ruth Partridge PROCTOR — The memorial service for Ruth Partridge, 104, formerly of Proctor, who died Feb. 1, 2022, was held Saturday, June 4, at Union Church of Proctor. The Rev. George Valley officiated. Organist was John Riddle. Burial was in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
