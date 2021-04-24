Ruth Paul rites HUBBARDTON — The memorial service for Ruth Paul, 93, who died Thursday, April 15, 2021, was held Wednesday at Hubbardton Liberty Church. Pastor Glen R. Woods officiated. Fraternal services were also held by Center Grange in Hubbardton and the State Grange #290 officiated by Master Dwane Gibbs and Chaplain Regina Mason who was also the vocalist. A eulogy was by grandson Robert Paul. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Dept. or Hubbardton Liberty Church. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
