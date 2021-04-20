Ruth Paul HUBBARDTON — Ruth Paul, 93, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Waterbury, the daughter Galey L. and Hazel (Wrisley) Godfrey. She married George Alex Paul Aug. 16, 1946, in Hydeville. Mrs. Paul helped her husband operate the family dairy farm for many years and also sold Tupperware, being awarded top producer for New England. She was a member of Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, chaired the Annual Auction, and was an EMT of Hubbardton First Response. She also helped start and run a food distribution for the town of Hubbardton. Mrs. Paul was a founding member of Hubbardton Historical Society. She served in several offices and on committees for Center Grange in Hubbardton, including master, State Grange #290 and the National Grange. Survivors a daughter, Cheri Rickert, and a son, Terry Paul, both of Hubbardton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 1999; two sons, Carroll “Butch” Paul in 2019 and Robert Paul in 2009; and a brother, Gordon Godfrey in 2004. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Hubbardton Liberty Church, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbardton Volunteer Fire Department or Hubbardton Liberty Church. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
