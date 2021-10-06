Ruth S. Thrall WEST RUTLAND — Ruth S. Thrall, 92, of West Rutland, Vermont, died Sept. 30, 2021, in Wallingford. She was born on Aug. 24, 1929, in Ira, Vermont, to Clarence and Stella (Rice) Smith. She attended school in Middletown Springs and graduated from West Rutland High School. She married another Vermonter, Rollin C. Thrall Jr., on June 20, 1948, in the Middletown Springs Community Church. Ruth served as the choir director and church organist of the United Church of West Rutland for many years. She worked with her husband operating R C Thrall and Sons Plumbing, Heating and Appliances for many years. While continuing in the family business, Ruth became a case manager for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, where she worked until she retired. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Carole Sherman, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Sherry Thrall, of Belmont, Vermont; two grandchildren, Lori McBride and husband Dave McBride, of Jacksonville, Florida, and by her grandson, Russell Sherman, and her two beloved great-grandsons, Samuel and Abraham Sherman, of Bridport, Vermont; a sister-in-law, Susan Smith, of Center Rutland; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was supported in the last months of her life by her wonderful friend and caregiver, Nancy DenBleyker. She was predeceased by her husband, Rollin, in 2011; an infant son and daughter; a sister, Eleanor Lehr; and brothers, Robert, Gerald, John and Ralph Smith. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, with Rev. Pete Hults, pastor of the United Church of West Rutland, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Vermont Comforts of Home program operated by Lincoln Street Inc., 374 River St., Springfield, VT 05156. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
