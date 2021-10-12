Ruth S. Thrall WEST RUTLAND - The memorial service for Ruth S. Thrall, 92, who died Sept. 30, 2021, was held Oct. 8, 2021 in Tossing Funeral Home. The Rev. Pete Hults, pastor of the United Church of West Rutland, officiated. Barbara Hansen offered the eulogy. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Hults reading the committal prayers. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
