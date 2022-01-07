Ruth Wetherby McGuire EAST POULTNEY — Ruth Wetherby McGuire, of Englewood, New Jersey, and East Poultney, Vermont, born Nov. 23, 1931, peacefully passed away on Jan. 5, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward, who ran his own cattle business of over 50 years with Ruth by his side. Also predeceased by her parents, Irene and Omar Wetherby; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Wayne Jones; and brother, Francis Wetherby. She is survived by her children, Jackie and Jim Nimal, Mary Kay and Charles Conte; and grandson Edward; nieces and nephews. Arrangements are being made by Aldous Funeral Home.
