Ruthellen Weston RUTLAND - Ruthellen Weston, 60, of Rutland, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Sept. 15, 1958, in Peterborough, New Hampshire, and grew up as the youngest of four children on the family farm in nearby Temple. Ruthellen loved growing up on the farm but knew that farming was not to be her life. She graduated from ConVal Regional High School in 1976 and from there went on to attend Castleton State College where she received a degree in English in 1980. It was at Castleton that she met her partner in life and they made their home in the Rutland area where they raised their son, Sean. From nurse's aide to teamster, from warehouse manager to office manager, Ruthellen had a wide variety of jobs over the years. But it was all just a prelude to opening The Bookmobile six years ago. It was there that she found what she truly loved doing. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of her friends and family and especially, for her laughter which will be missed. She leaves behind her partner in life (and books), Donald, and their son, Sean; her mother, Priscilla; sister, Nancy; nieces Mary and Jen and nephews Nathan, Colin and Joe. She was predeceased by her father, Wilfred; brothers Chris and Tom; and her nephew, Zeb. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 2-4 p.m. at The Bookmobile. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
