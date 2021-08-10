Ruthie Rowley LONDONDERRY — Please join us to celebrate the life of Ruthie Rowley, who passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. A service will be held at the Rowley Farmhouse in Londonderry, Vermont, on Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. Those wishing to honor Ruth's memory can make a donation to the Mountain Valley Medical Clinic in Londonderry. For questions about the service, please call Susie Wyman at (802) 236-0879.
