William L. Littler RUTLAND TOWN — William Lawrence Littler, 81, of Rutland Town, died Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Rutland, the son of Lawrence “Pete” and Clara (Blanchard) Littler. Bill graduated from Rutland High School in 1959. He married Judy Browning on March 15, 1969. Bill was employed as a over the road driver at Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for 29 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed raising beef cattle, maple sugaring, hunting, fishing, woodworking and snowmobiling. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Judy, of Rutland Town; two daughters, Jennifer Pillon, of Fair Haven, Jody (Michael) Kennedy, of Poultney; a son, William (Chris) Littler Jr., of Rutland; a brother, John (Cindy) Littler, of Fair Haven; a grandson, Hayden Pillon; and several nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Littler, in 1980 and a brother, Gale Littler, in 2019. Private graveside services will be held in the Baird Cemetery in Chittenden. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made Reyes Syndrome Foundation, 426 North Lewis St., P.O. Box 829, Bryan, OH 43506.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.