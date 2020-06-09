Ryan C. Ahonen MOUNT HOLLY — Ryan C. Ahonen, 21, of Mount Holly died unexpectedly June 1, 2020, from a car accident. He was born on May 9, 1999, in Rutland, Vermont, to Michael Ahonen and Cynthia (Hale) Ahonen. Ryan grew up in the Ludlow/Mount Holly area. He graduated from Black River High School in 2017. He attended Springfield Tech Center, specializing in welding, where he got his certification. Ryan was an extremely hard worker, working at the Totem Pole Ski Shop in Ludlow during the winter months, and year-round the last couple years at Dancing with Roofs, which he loved doing. Ryan enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, welding, fishing, hunting, watching his niece, Daniella Ahonen, and nephew, Benett Ahonen, family and hanging out with his best friends, Ryan Murray, Devon Potter and Drew Kubisek. Survivors include the love of his life, Melanie Marie Harwood Mazzella of Rutland, Vermont; mother, Cynthia Ahonen of Niota, Tennessee; father Michael Ahonen, brothers Robby and Cody Ahonen, niece and nephew, Daniella Ahonen and Benett Ahonen, all of Mount Holly; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert Hale in 1984, Sally (Hale) Gabert in 2010; and his paternal grandfather, Paul Ahonen Jr., in 2015. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. June 10, 2020, in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston, Vermont, followed by a gathering at the Weston Recreation. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made through his GoFundMe page on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.