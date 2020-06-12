Ryan C. Ahonen rites MOUNT HOLLY — The graveside service for Ryan C. Ahonen, 21, who died June 1, 2020, was held Wednesday, June 10, in Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston. The Rev. Glenn Davis, pastor of Village Baptist Church, officiated. A gathering followed at Weston Recreation. Bearers were Robby and Cody Ahonen, Dennis and Troy Hale, Ryan Murray and Drew Kubisek. Memorial contributions may be made through his GoFundMe page on Facebook. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
