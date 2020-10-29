Sadie Laramie rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Sadie Laramie, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. The Rev. Erik Ugochukwu, pastor, and the Rev. Richard Tinney co-officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and the soloist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was provided by a her daughter, Mary Markie. A poem was shared by John Laramie. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.