Sadie Mae Laramie FAIR HAVEN — Sadie Mae Laramie was born July 7, 1929, in Eden Park, Rhode Island, the daughter of Dorothy S. Dodge and Charles Dodge. She grew up for 10 years in Eden Park, and then moved to South Woodstock, Connecticut, and four years later to Fair Haven, Vermont, where she graduated from Fair Haven High School. After graduation, she became secretary to Dr. Edw. Stannard. She was active in Our Lady of Seven Dolors where she was Eucharistic minister and took part in many projects for the church. After Dr. Stannard died, she stayed home and raised her 11 children, Lynne Colville (John), Gail Dunleavy, Paul Laramie (Bea), Jessie Steele, John and Chuck Laramie, Mary Markie (Don), Duffy Laramie, Joseph Laramie (Carrie), Jim Laramie (Dagmar) and Carl Laramie (Debbie). After the kids were off to school, Sadie went to work at Castleton Elementary School as a teacher's aide for 24 years and was a volunteer librarian for 25 years at the Fair Haven Free Library. After her retirement with husband Robert in 1989, they traveled in Europe twice for month intervals. By this time, they had moved to the house Bob was born and died in, at 37 Fourth Street. Bob and Sadie were married for 70 years lacking two months. They courted two-and-a-half years before their marriage in 1950. How happy these two were; Bob died March 11, 2020, and Sadie followed him soon after on Oct. 23, 2020. Besides her children, Sadie is survived by 60 grand- and great-grandchildren. All is well at the Laramie home now. Bachelor son, John, now resides there and keeps the home fires burning. Fly away home, Mom, Dad is up there waiting for you. We all loved you so much. Your family. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Washington St. Fair Haven. Arrangements by Durfee Funeral Home.
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady. Always smiling and willing to help. I think of her often and fondly in my memories at Castleton Elementary.
