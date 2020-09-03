Sally A. Keefe rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Sally Anne Keefe, 72, who died Aug. 25, 2020, was held Saturday at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Richard Tinney. Bearers were Kieran and Christopher Keefe, Scott and Craig Dikeman, Steve Fuller, Peter and David Jenne. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery.
