Sally A. (Keith) Pajala CHESTER — Sally Anne (Keith) Pajala, 72, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire, of COPD. She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Simonsville, the daughter of William and Beverly (Huntoon) Keith. She graduated in 1964 from Chester High School and attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, Massachusetts. Mrs. Pajala then worked in Boston as secretary to the VP of Provident Bank, was employed for many years at Stratton Mountain Group in Bondville, and opened Derry Village Real Estate in South Londonderry. She was property manager of Bigelow Commons in Enfield, Connecticut, for several years and then worked at Country Living Properties in Londonderry. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary, Post 67, Chester. She enjoyed golf, sailing, cribbage, King Pede, gardening and crossword puzzles. Survivors include two sons Gregory Pajala, of Winooski, Bradley Pajala, of Londonderry; two grandsons; three siblings Karen Neely, of Chester, Jean Petraska, of Andover, James Keith, of Londonderry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle. Mrs. Pajala was predeceased by a brother, William Keith. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at First Congregational Church, followed by a reception at the American Legion, both in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to Chester Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
